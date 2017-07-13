Times Square Crash Suspect Richard Rojas Scheduled To Be Arraigned

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The man accused of intentionally mowing down pedestrians in Times Square will appear in court Thursday to face charges.
Richard Rojas, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, when he will enter a plea.
Police say Rojas steered his SUV onto a sidewalk at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue and hit the gas. The May 18 rampage killed 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman, a tourist from Michigan, and injured 22 other people.
Rojas told police after his arrest that he had been smoking marijuana laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP, according to a criminal complaint. He said he wanted to “kill them all” and police should have shot him to stop him, prosecutors said.
Rojas has several prior criminal cases. Two weeks before the crash he had pleaded guilty to harassment in the Bronx after he was accused of pulling a knife on a notary in his home.
