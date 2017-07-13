CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Construction Dispute Halts Work On Giant Staten Island Ferris Wheel

July 13, 2017 8:46 PM
Filed Under: Alex Silverman, New York Wheel, Staten Island, Staten Island Ferris Wheel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Progress on the giant Ferris wheel on Staten Island has come to a stop.

As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, the New York Wheel was supposed to be the biggest in the world and draw people from all over to the north Shore. Last year, Rich Marin – head of New York Wheel LLC – said $300 million worth of work was already in the ground.

“We have a tremendous foundation in place now – bigger than most skyscrapers would have underneath them,” Marin said last year.

But the developer now says the contractor responsible for designing and building the wheel – Netherlands-based Mammoet-Starneth – has been fired over failing to meet “multiple design and construction deadlines.”

According to published reports, the developer claims that the delays have cost as much as $36 million. But the contractor blames the New York Wheel for failing to make required payments to them.

Staten Island Borough President James Oddo is a supporter of the project.

“They will go out, they will find another entity to build it – and so while I can’t speak in absolute terms, I still believe the project gets done,” Oddo said.

But no one can say when.

“I read body language for a living, and I think they are even more committed today then they were just a few weeks ago,” Oddo said.

For now, the wheel’s 2,200-ton legs sit in Brooklyn waiting to be installed across the harbor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch