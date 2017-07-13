Summer Swelter: Severe T-Storm Watch Until 9 P.M.  | Forecast | Track Storms | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 |

Senate Republicans Unveil Latest Health Care Plan Amid Deep Divisions

July 13, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Health Care, Jessica Layton, Mitch McConnell, Obamacare, Rand Paul, U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) — Senate Republicans have released the latest version of their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, but it comes amid deep divisions.

At least two Republicans are threatening to kill the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell desperately appealed to Senate Republicans on Thursday in this latest attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

“American people deserve better than the pain of Obamacare,” he said. “They deserve better care.”

The first hurdle will be getting members of his own party on board.

Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Susan Collins (R-ME) already oppose the new bill that devotes $45 billion to fight the opioid crisis, while giving more credits to low income Americans to buy coverage. If three Republicans Senators oppose, the plan could die before it’s even debated.

“When you’re keeping half the taxes, most of the regulations, and creating a brand new insurance bailout superfund, that to most people just doesn’t look like repeal,” Paul said.

President Donald Trump warned this week that if Republicans can’t get a new health care deal done, there will be consequences.

“I will be very angry, and a lot of people will be very upset.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch