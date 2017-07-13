CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Man Charged With Hate Crime In Vandalism Of Statues At SoHo Church

July 13, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: soho, St. Anthony Of Padua Church, Sullivan Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested and charged with vandalizing several statues at a SoHo church last month.

David Hedeen, 40, who police said is homeless, was charged with criminal mischief and a hate crime in the June 26 incident.

Vandal Hurls Statues At Historic SoHo Church; Damage May Be Irreparable

Police earlier this month released surveillance video of the incident, depicting an unidentified individual jumping over the fence and hurling three statues at a statue of the Virgin Mary at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in SoHo.

“He just picked up those statues and flung them at the Blessed Mother,” the Rev. Mario Julian said. “Broke them, jumped over the fence, and walked away like nothing happened.

The three statues outside the historic church on the corner of Sullivan Street and West Houston Street represent three children which, according to Church teachings, saw the Virgin Mary appear in Fatima.

All four of the statues sustained damage which Fr. Julian said earlier this week could cost upwards of $10,000 to repair — funds the church currently does not have, CBS2 reported.

He said earlier this month that he was hopeful that worshippers would step up.

