Summer Concerts & Music Festivals In NYC

By John Friia

Summer is in full swing and New Yorkers can head to one of these music festivals for a day of dancing and relaxation. Whether people enjoy EDM, soul or opera, there is a concert for anyone.



SummerStages

www.summerstage.org

Dates: Now until October

Summertime in New York means free concerts happen throughout the five boroughs. SummerStages has brought various musical genres to people from Queens to the Bronx for over three decades. Sponsored by The City Parks Foundation, the seasonal concert series hosts over 100 shows in 16 parks throughout the five boroughs. From operas to R&B and Broadway hits, the long list of performances features The Metropolitan Opera, Judy Torres, Lisa Lisa and scenes from the popular Broadway musical, A Bronx Tale. There is no need to worry about buying tickets, because every concert is free.

Panorama Music Festival

Randall’s Island Park

www.panorama.nyc

Dates: July 28-30

From the producers of the popular Coachella Music Festival in California, Panorama Music Festival takes over Randall’s Island Park on the weekend of July 28. Boasting a lineup with various genres, the festival will feature Frank Ocean, Solange, Nine Inch Nails and other indie pop performances.

Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

895 Bay Parkway

Wantagh, NY 11793

www.hot100fest.com

Dates: August 19-20

Some of the today’s hottest artist will flock to the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater for the annual Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival. The two-day festival boasts three stages with over 40 artists performing throughout the weekend, including Demi Lovato, Zedd, Camila Cabello and DJ Khaled. For music fans to experience the entire experience they can purchase Homebase tickets, which gives people the opportunity to have reserved seating and visit the different stages.

Afropunk Festival

Commodore Barry Park

www.afropunkfest.com

Dates: August 26-27

New Yorkers can get soulful at the Afropunk Festival this summer. Blending together music and art focusing on black culture, the weekend long festival is in Commodore Barry Park. Besides sitting back and listening to a wide selection of music styles, including punk and hip hop, people can enjoy bites from local food truck vendors and live art presentations. New York is not the only spot to partake in the multicultural festival and has spread internationally to Paris, London, Atlanta and Johannesburg.

Electric Zoo Festival

Randalls Island

www.electriczoofestival.com

Dates: September 1-3

One of the most anticipated dance festival every year is the Electric Zoo Festival, which rolls into New York’s Randall’s Island in September. Now in its ninth year, the festival attracts a massive crowd and is must see concert to dance the weekend away. It might be hard for people to decide what performances to watch, but with four stages and over 20 artists a day, there is no shortage of EDM hits. This year, the headliners include Zedd, Galantis, Deadmaus5 and Armin Van Buuren.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.