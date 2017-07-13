Clerk In ‘Rough Shape’ After Violent Robbery At Summit Gas Station

SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A gas station clerk was beaten, dragged, and robbed while working alone in New Jersey.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, 68-year-old Aslan Mohammad was just finishing up his shift when he was ambushed from behind by a bandana wearing bandit looking for money.

“Hi, I’d like to report a robbery. I’m here at a gas station at River Road, and the gas station attendant has been very severely attacked and robbed,” a caller told 911.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, at the shell gas station in Summit.

Surveillance video shows the older man — the attendant — entering his booth, before a thief strikes him in the head with a wrench, and drags him across the pavement out of sight.

“The guy beat him up, drag him all the way behind the building, beat his legs so he cannot stand, and threw his cell phone so he cannot call,” a co-worker said.

After the suspect fled, Muhammad was able to limp over to River Road and ask a pedestrian for help. She called 911.

“He’s got a big gash on his head,” the woman said.

His co-worker — who did not want to show his face — was in shock that someone would target his friend.

“Very soft gentle guy, and take care of customers, never raise voice,” Khan said.

The suspect made off with more than $600.

“It’s a white male, approximately 5’5″ tall, wearing dark pants, Nike sneakers, and green gloves, black hooded sweatshirt, bandana covering his face,” Summit Police Captain Steven Zagorski said.

Muhammad’s co-worker said it didn’t have to be this way.

“Can ask him give me the money, and he can give, don’t have to be violent,” Khan said.

Muhammad’s son told CBS2 that his father is in rough shape, and is unable to walk because of deep bruising on his legs. He had to be taken back to the hospital because he was in so much pain. They are praying that someone recognizes the attacker.