Trump Meeting With French President Macron In Paris

PARIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is in Paris Thursday, where he’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in his third foreign trip since taking office.

Trump and Macron will be holding a joint news conference and will later have dinner together at the Eiffel Tower.

Following a welcoming ceremony for Trump, the two presidents toured the nearby Les Invalides monument, where Napoleon Bonaparte’s tomb is located. They then traveled to the Elysee Palace for talks.

WATCH: Pres. Trump arrives for meeting with French Pres. Macron; leaders will hold news conference at 12:15 p.m. ET https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/IeKy4oymRU — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Trump says he doubts Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted him to win the election and says he thinks Putin would have preferred Hillary Clinton.

“I keep hearing ‘he’d rather have Trump.’ I think probably not because what I want a strong military, she wouldn’t spend the money on the military,” the president said.

Trump’s comments come after his son, Donald Trump Jr,. says he did not tell his father about a meeting with a Russian attorney during last year’s presidential campaign because it was “such a nothing.”

In the email chain released Tuesday, Trump Jr. seemed receptive to receiving damaging information from a foreign government. He released a statement in which he denied any wrongdoing.

