Wizards Match Nets’ Offer Sheet For Otto Porter Jr.

July 13, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Nets, Otto Porter Jr., Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Washington Wizards have matched the Brooklyn Nets’ $106 million, four-year offer sheet to keep forward Otto Porter Jr.

General manager Ernie Grunfeld announced the move Thursday. Under NBA rules, the Wizards had two days to match Brooklyn’s offer sheet for the 24-year-old restricted free agent.

Porter becomes Washington’s highest-paid player for the time being, ahead of guards Bradley Beal and John Wall. He set career highs with 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and shooting and 3-point percentages of .516 and .434 last season, his fourth as a professional.

Otto Porter Jr.

The Wizards’ Otto Porter Jr. dribbles past the Spurs’ Danny Green on Nov. 4, 2015. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Wizards drafted Porter third overall in 2013 out of Georgetown. Grunfeld said Porter, who has averaged 9.3 points a game in his career, has developed into a vital part of the team’s young core.

Check back for more on this developing story.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

