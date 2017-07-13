CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Summer Scorcher: Heat Advisory, Air Quality Alert In Effect | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Worker Trapped Behind ATM Slips Notes To Customers Asking For Help

July 13, 2017 11:37 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Imagine going to an ATM and instead of getting cash you get a note asking for help.

That’s what happened to some customers at a bank in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A worker got stuck while trying to fix a lock on a door in a room behind an ATM at a Bank of America.

He didn’t have his phone and had no way out, so he started slipping notes to customers through the receipt slot.

“Please help. I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss,” one note read.

Stuck ATM Worker

A worker slipped notes to customers after he got stuck behind an ATM in Texas. (credit: CBS2)

After about two hours someone finally called police.

“Sure enough, we can hear a little voice coming from the machine,” Corpus Christi Sr. Officer Richard Olden said. “You’ll never see this again in your life. That somebody’s stuck in the ATM machine. It was just crazy.

Officers kicked in the door and set him free.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch