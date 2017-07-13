Worker Trapped Behind ATM Slips Notes To Customers Asking For Help

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Imagine going to an ATM and instead of getting cash you get a note asking for help.
That’s what happened to some customers at a bank in Corpus Christi, Texas.
A worker got stuck while trying to fix a lock on a door in a room behind an ATM at a Bank of America.
He didn’t have his phone and had no way out, so he started slipping notes to customers through the receipt slot.
“Please help. I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss,” one note read.
After about two hours someone finally called police.
“Sure enough, we can hear a little voice coming from the machine,” Corpus Christi Sr. Officer Richard Olden said. “You’ll never see this again in your life. That somebody’s stuck in the ATM machine. It was just crazy.
Officers kicked in the door and set him free.