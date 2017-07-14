2 Charged In Connection With Killings Of Missing Pennsylvania Men

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man who confessed to killing four Pennsylvania men who disappeared last week has been charged with four counts of homicide while a second man has been accused of participating in three of the slayings.

Prosecutors filed the charges Friday against Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz. DiNardo faces four criminal homicide counts and Kratz three. They both face multiple counts of conspiracy, robbery and abuse of corpse.

DiNardo’s lawyer admitted Thursday his client’s role in the four slayings. Kratz was arrested later the same day in Philadelphia.

All four victims are believed buried on a farm property in Solebury, Pennsylvania, owned by DiNardo’s family.

So far, only Dean Finocchiaro has been identified. The other men, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Jimi Taro Patrick and 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, have not yet been identified.

Investigators say DiNardo is an admitted drug dealer with a history of mental illness, CBS2 reported. DiNardo reportedly told investigators he felt cheated or threatened by the men during a drug deal.

DiNardo’s lawyer says his client is remorseful and led investigators to the men’s remains. On Thursday, DiNardo apologized when asked about the murders, CBS2 reported.

“Mr. DiNardo was promised by the district attorney that he will spare his life by not invoking the death penalty,” DiNardo’s attorney, Paul Lang, said.

Sean Kratz’s mom, Vanessa, declined to comment on arrest of her son.

