7/14 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

July 14, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good morning everyone and TGIF! The week is coming to a close with big changes in our weather. The cold front has passed through overnight bringing a 10 degree change in our temperatures from where we were at this time yesterday.

nu tu skycast 3d today3 7/14 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Currently temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s with gray skies and scattered rain around the area. As you progress throughout your day the rain chances stick around and the sky stays gray with temperatures maxing out into the upper 60s and mid 70s.

nu tu temperature trend 7/14 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Thankfully, the gloomy weather will be short lived as we’ll warm up into the mid 80s with little to no precipitation for the weekend. Enjoy your day and have a wonderful warm weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch