7/14 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning everyone and TGIF! The week is coming to a close with big changes in our weather. The cold front has passed through overnight bringing a 10 degree change in our temperatures from where we were at this time yesterday.
Currently temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s with gray skies and scattered rain around the area. As you progress throughout your day the rain chances stick around and the sky stays gray with temperatures maxing out into the upper 60s and mid 70s.
Thankfully, the gloomy weather will be short lived as we’ll warm up into the mid 80s with little to no precipitation for the weekend. Enjoy your day and have a wonderful warm weekend!