Best Stores For Dog Accessories In NY

July 14, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: dog clothes, dog toys, Dogs, high-end pet stores, Jessica Allen, pet accessories, pet boutiques, Pet Stores

By Jessica Allen

Furry friends get the upscale treatment at the high-end boutiques listed below, where you’ll find fashionable clothes for every season, as well leashes, leads, carriers, toys and lots of eats.

The Barking Zoo
172 Ninth Ave.
New York, NY 10011
(212) 255-0658
www.barkingzoonyc.com

What this Chelsea store lacks in space it makes up for in spirit, selection and heart. The Barking Zoo features tons of toys, accessories, travel equipment and treats for your four-legged friend. And the sales staff will be more than happy to make sure you find the right sweater, chew or biscuit. Follow the store on Instagram for information about upcoming events and themed parties, many of which feature giveaways, free samples and—during the warm months—an inflatable pet-friendly pool.

Canine Styles
830 Lexington Ave.
New York, NY 10065
(212) 838-2064
www.caninestyles.com

While the word “styles” in this chainlet’s name certainly refers to clothing styles, including the colorful barn coats, harnesses, tennis dresses, cashmere sweaters and track suits the store stocks, it also refers more broadly to the idea of lifestyle. Indeed, here’s where to go to curate your pup’s luxury lifestyle. We can’t get enough of the differently sized ceramic bowls, in various lovely hues, so you can match your dog’s dish to your kitchen cabinets, whether they be parrot green or bone white.

Dog & Co.
1000S Eighth Ave.
New York, NY 10019
(646) 481-0597
www.shopdogandco.com

Dog & Co. made its name as an online retailer of carefully sourced, independently made “contemporary canine collections created with both form & function in mind.” In other words, that harness that looks so fierce will actually keep your dog safely by your side, and that gorgeous raincoat will protect her from harsh weather. Plus, any dog would go crazy for the toy rope designed to resemble sushi. If you think you and Fido have what it takes, ask about the company’s Human + Hound ongoing photo feature.

The Salty Paw
38 Peck St.
New York, NY 10038
(212)732-2275
www.thesaltypaw.com

Whether your dog is large and in charge, tiny and bossy, or chill and calm, the folks at The Salty Paw have got the right supplies for you and yours. Damaged during Superstorm Sandy, the South Street Seaport boutique has bounced back better than ever, with an array of locally made, organic treats and clothes. Keep your pet’s edgy or elegant look by booking an appointment for dyeing, shaping, nail shaping, and a full-coat blow dry at the on site spa. Walk-ins welcome too!

wagwear
48 East 11th St.
New York, NY 10003
(212) 673-7210
wagwear.com

Wagwear offers clothes for the “style-minded dog.” You can’t really get any more luxe than that, right? At the flagship store in Greenwich Village, you’ll find cool, comfortable, and fashionable clothes for your dog. Everything, from fleece jackets to t-shirts to hoodies, is carefully crafted in NYC, and the owner and staff will work with you to ensure the perfect fit (and effect). We love the orange-and-yellow beach ball bed, just begging for lounging on a lazy sunny Sunday.

