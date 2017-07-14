Women Attacked From Behind In Pair Of Attempted Crown Heights Sex Assaults

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who has been following women home and attempting to sexually assault them.
Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, the man followed a 22-year-old woman to the front of her apartment on Albany Ave and Sterling Place in Crown Heights, shoved her inside, placed a hand over her mouth, touched her genitals, and threatened her with a knife.
The woman fought back, and kneed the man in the groin. He took off in an unknown direction.
Less than two hours later, he followed a 32-year-old woman onto an elevator at Pacific Street and Nostrand Ave. When the elevator stopped, the man placed a hand over the woman’s mouth and attempted to pull her down to the floor.
The woman screamed and fought back, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect has been described as a black male in his 20s, between 6’0″ and 6’2″ with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering, light blue jeans, a black baseball cap, and white sneakers.