Nassau, Suffolk Lawmakers Say Constituents Want Islanders In The Coliseum

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Legislators from both Nassau and Suffolk said love for the Islanders crosses both party and county lines.

Nassau County’s Kevan Abrahams said they’ve been hearing it loud and clear from their constituents; ‘bring the Islanders back to the Coliseum.’

“They can go up to Belmont, they can go anywhere, but this will always be home,” he said.

Abrahams, who represents the Coliseum’s district, said it is important to let the team’s owners know there is a political will to make a deal happen.

“They have seen the legislature fight over this building, and they have seen the Islanders go to Brooklyn, because of that in-fighting,” he said. “So they wanted to ensure that everybody was on board, and that’s what today was about.”

As 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported, the newly renovated Coliseum would need a massive retrofitting, just to get enough seats.

“If the Islanders commit to a substantial number of games here at the Coliseum, anything that needs to be done to bring this facility into NHL compliance will be done,” Kevin Law said.

Law, the head of the Long Island Association, hinted that private investors are willing and able.

He decline to be specific, but said in the past there wasn’t enough support to keep the Islanders on the island, but believes there is enough to get them back.