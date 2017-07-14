Police Search For Clues In Death Of 11-Year-Old Keansburg Girl

KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for clues in the death of an 11-year-old girl in New Jersey whose body was found near her home a day after she was reported missing.

A heartbroken community held a vigil Thursday night for Abbiegail Smith in Keansburg.

“It’s scary, it’s frightening and it’s unbelievable that it has happened right here in our backyard,” resident Eleanor Bullock said.

Abbiegail was last seen in her home at the Hancock apartments around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and was reported missing by her mother about an hour later, investigators said.

Police would later find her body near the apartment building Thursday morning.

“In the back area of the apartment complex behind me, where she lives,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.

Prosecutors have ruled her death a homicide.

“We were really hopeful that we would find her,” Gramiccioni said. “It’s a punch in the gut for all of us in this community, especially with law enforcement.”

Others who live in the complex say they would often see Abbiegail playing outside, but never too far from her apartment.

“She’d get tired and bored and run up and down the entire stairs,” neighbor Glen Argujil said.

Investigators are carefully searching the complex and a nearby trail for clues, bringing in bloodhounds as they try to zero in on a suspect.

Police say no one in Abbiegail’s family is suspected in the crime, but her killer may have been someone she knew.

“Nobody should sit still until we figure out who did this to this 11-year-old,” Gramiccioni said. “It appears to be an intentional death and it’s being investigated as a homicide case.”

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, says empty units in the building are used by squatters.

“I know there was a new random person squatting in the apartments,” the neighbor said.

Until her killed is caught, many residents admit they are nervous and worried for their safety.

“In fear, we don’t know who did this and I hope to God that they catch the person who did it,” said resident Sabrina Bellotti.

Prosecutors are calling the girl’s death an isolated crime.

“We have no reason to believe that you or your child should be worried,” Gramiccioni said.

Police say the medical examiner will determine how Abbiegail died.