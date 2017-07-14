Special Delivery: Mom Goes Into Labor On Side Of Long Island Road

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — First responders on Long Island recently made a special roadside delivery.

A mom unexpectedly went into labor, and dad – a nervous wreck – had no idea how to deliver the baby, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

Hours after the roadside delivery, the Massapequa mother met the medic and officers that saved the day.

“He made his grand entrance,” mother Chelsea Breedy said.

She and Ronald Sparks welcomed their first son, Channing, weighing six pounds and three ounces, when he arrived weeks early.

“I just remember those killer contractions started and then my water broke,” Breedy said.

The couple was home with their town daughters. Police and paramedics received a frantic 911 call from the house, saying “please take us to the hospital.

It was just after midnight. The entourage of first responders and family realized the baby wasn’t waiting, McLogan reported. They were forced to pull over along the Robert Moses Causeway.

“She screamed out, he looked again and he was like, ‘OK we got to pull over right now.’ I was just shocked, just shocked,” Sparks said. “You only see this stuff in the movies.”

“We jumped out, I was obviously nervous. I was just worried for her. I could hear her screaming the whole way,” Nassau County Police Officer David Pyes recalled.

“Training doesn’t always prepare you for what you’re going to deal with, but mom did all the work,” Nassau County Police Medic Ryan Makovy added.

“The next thing you know, I started hearing crying. It was pretty cool, it was different,” Breedy said.

“I really couldn’t handle. I was a nervous wreck,” Sparks said.

“They all helped me out very well, they did a great job,” Breedy added.

“And I got to say, ‘It’s a boy’ over the radio for the first time,” Pyes said.

Now, Channing is the talk of the maternity ward at Good Samaritan Hospital.

“I just like the name Channing. I got it from the actor, Channing Tatum,” Breedy explained.

And the parents are already calling him their own little movie star.