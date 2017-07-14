LISTEN: Mike & The Mad Dog Call In To WFAN To Discuss ’30 For 30′ Doc

NEW YORK (WFAN) — “Mike and the Mad Dog” took to the airwaves on Friday morning.
Mike Francesa and Chris Russo called in to WFAN and spoke to morning show co-hosts Kim Jones and Marc Malusis about the ESPN “30 For 30” documentary that profiled the two icons of New York City sports-talk radio.
The hour-long retrospective on the rise to prominence of the “Mike and the Mad Dog” show premiered on Thursday night, and has received rave reviews from media critics and fans.
MORE: LISTEN: At Town Hall, Mike & The Mad Dog Share Memories Of Their 19 Years On WFAN Together
Francesa and Russo, who teamed at WFAN from 1989 until 2008, called in separately but were eventually looped in together. They discussed many things touched upon in the documentary, including working with producers and Russo’s eventual exit. They also got into some things that were not featured in ESPN’s broadcast, including offering up some travel stories.
In all, Mike and Chris treated the fans to about an hour of radio that reminded many of the old days. To hear the complete interviews with both, please click on the audio player above and below.