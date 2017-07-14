NYPD: 3 Charged In Queens Sex Assault As Search Continues For Fourth Suspect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three suspects who police said are charged with robbing and sexually assaulting a woman after she left church in Queens are set to face a judge Friday as authorities continue to search for a fourth suspect.

The three suspects walked out of the Queens Special Victims Unit station house in handcuffs early Friday morning.

Twenty-year-old Brandon Walker, 17-year-old Justin Williams and 19-year-old Julisses Ginel are charged with sexual assault, robbery and weapons charges, among others, for their alleged role in the attack Tuesday night, according to police.

Police say all three and another still unidentified man can be seen on surveillance video walking down 150th Street in Jamaica when one of them starts running towards the victim walking to the subway, having just left evening service.

Police say they held her up at gunpoint, stole her debit card and cellphone before forcing her to perform sex acts in the street.

The victim, who managed to get away, ran back to the Celestial Church of Christ where her pastor and his wife found her distraught.

“She was just crying like a baby,” the pastor’s wife, Bose Oyetunde, said. “We couldn’t control her because she said she has never had that kind of experience before.”

The church community is now praying for the victim, who they say is physically unharmed but emotionally distraught and afraid to walk alone.

Police are reviewing surveillance to try and identify the fourth suspect.