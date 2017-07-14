CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

NYPD: 3 Charged In Queens Sex Assault As Search Continues For Fourth Suspect

July 14, 2017 5:39 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three suspects who police said are charged with robbing and sexually assaulting a woman after she left church in Queens are set to face a judge Friday as authorities continue to search for a fourth suspect.

The three suspects walked out of the Queens Special Victims Unit station house in handcuffs early Friday morning.

Twenty-year-old Brandon Walker, 17-year-old Justin Williams and 19-year-old Julisses Ginel are charged with sexual assault, robbery and weapons charges, among others, for their alleged role in the attack Tuesday night, according to police.

Police say all three and another still unidentified man can be seen on surveillance video walking down 150th Street in Jamaica when one of them starts running towards the victim walking to the subway, having just left evening service.

Police say they held her up at gunpoint, stole her debit card and cellphone before forcing her to perform sex acts in the street.

The victim, who managed to get away, ran back to the Celestial Church of Christ where her pastor and his wife found her distraught.

“She was just crying like a baby,” the pastor’s wife, Bose Oyetunde, said. “We couldn’t control her because she said she has never had that kind of experience before.”

The church community is now praying for the victim, who they say is physically unharmed but emotionally distraught and afraid to walk alone.

Police are reviewing surveillance to try and identify the fourth suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch