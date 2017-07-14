Spectrum Cable Worker Arrested In Connection With Queens Outage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a Spectrum cable outage caused by vandalism last month in Queens was an inside job.
Michael Tolve, a striking Spectrum worker, has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief, CBS2 reported.
Police say he was caught on surveillance video cutting cables.
The incident knocked out phone, TV, and internet service for nearly 60,000 Spectrum customers.
He is not charged in connection with other similar incidents.
Last week, 30,000 customers in central Queens were affected after another fiber optic cable was damaged by vandals.
Back in April, vandals cut a Spectrum fiber optic cable on Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens. The vandalism affected 30,000 cable subscribers and caused $12,000 in damage, sources said.