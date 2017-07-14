‘It’s Hasn’t Been Bad:’ Week One Of ‘Summer Of Hell’ Wraps Up

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Penn Station commuters have made it through the first week of the dreaded “Summer of Hell.”

Long Island Rail Road riders planned for the worst as major repair work got underway Monday at Penn Station and many said they were pleasantly surprised to see there were no major problems.

Commuters adjusted their schedules, woke up earlier and so far it seems Plan B is working.

GUIDE: Penn Station Repairs: What You Need To Know

“I’m getting a seat; I can’t really complain,” Michelle from Hicksville said, adding that dire warnings motivated her to take the 6:11 a.m. train instead of waiting for the 7 a.m. “And if you tell people the worse case scenario, if it’s slightly better, then you know what, it’s not so bad.”

“Perfect, I had no problems at all,” one rider said.

“It hasn’t been bad, I was surprised. The trains have been on time, not crowded,” another rider said.

“I had some concerns, wanted to see what was happening, but the trains that I use they haven’t changed them so I’ve been able to use them and everything’s gone very smoothly,” Chris Smith of Plainview said.

Rockville Centre Bishop John Barres has been posting daily one-minute spiritual messages on a video-blog, offering prayers to commuters and hey, maybe it’s working?

Some riders suspect people took the week off or worked from home, so they are waiting to see what week two brings.

Ridership was so low in some park and rides that MTA Chairman Joe Lhota announced they’d get rid of them by next week. Traffic on the ferries was also light.

Trains that leave after 6:30 a.m. now end at Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica Station but riders say the transfer has been smooth.