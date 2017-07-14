Tony Bennett To Help WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrate 50 Years At Star-Studded ‘Night Of New York Stories’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The legendary Tony Bennett will help WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrate its 50th anniversary of covering news in New York on August 8 at the PlayStation Theater in Manhattan.
Bennett will be interviewed by CBS News anchor Anthony Mason, as part of the station’s “Night of New York Stories.”
Also appearing at the star-studded event will be bandleader Paul Shaffer, award-winning journalist Lesley Stahl, of “60 Minutes,” former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, and from the sports world – Adam Graves, Bobby Valentine and George Martin.
The night will conclude with Bennett singing a few of his classic hits.
WCBS started broadcasting its all-news format in August of 1967 and has been a staple of news coverage in the city and throughout the Tri-State area since.
Anchors Wayne Cabot and Alex Silverman will host the storytelling event.
Showtime is set for 8 p.m., but doors will open at 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with station personalities, including Joe Connolly, Craig Allen, Tom Kaminski, Steve Scott, Pat Farnack, Marla Diamond, Brad Heller, Todd Glickman, Jeffrey Lyons, Steven Greenberg and more.
For tickets to the “Night of New York Stories,” visit www.PlayStationTheater.com.