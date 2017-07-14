Hundreds Still Without Power On Upper West Side After Underground Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of customers remain without power after an underground cable fire on the Upper West Side.

Con Ed said it appears Thursday’s high temperatures triggered the fire around 5 p.m. Thursday along West 71st Street near Broadway.

Photos and video from the scene showed thick black smoke spewing into the air from two manholes located feet apart in the middle of the southbound side of Broadway.

It took firefighters nearly five hours to get the situation under control.

Forty nearby buildings were without power overnight and about 650 customers were still in the dark Friday morning.

“We just have to wait to see what happens, what else can we do?” said Fernando, who works at Gigi Cafe on Broadway.

Service is expected to be restored by 11 a.m.

Some streets have been blocked off in the area as Con Ed crews make repairs. Check traffic here.