Hundreds Still Without Power On Upper West Side After Underground Fire

July 14, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Roger Stern, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of customers remain without power after an underground cable fire on the Upper West Side.

Con Ed said it appears Thursday’s high temperatures triggered the fire around 5 p.m. Thursday along West 71st Street near Broadway.

Photos and video from the scene showed thick black smoke spewing into the air from two manholes located feet apart in the middle of the southbound side of Broadway.

It took firefighters nearly five hours to get the situation under control.

Forty nearby buildings were without power overnight and about 650 customers were still in the dark Friday morning.

“We just have to wait to see what happens, what else can we do?” said Fernando, who works at Gigi Cafe on Broadway.

Service is expected to be restored by 11 a.m.

Some streets have been blocked off in the area as Con Ed crews make repairs. Check traffic here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch