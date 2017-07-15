7/15 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning folks… The weekend has arrived and our weather is once again going to make a dramatic change.
Currently around the area we have some fog with mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in 60s and low 70s. There are some stray showers around the area but don’t be alarmed as things will clear up as the day goes on. Clouds will break up giving way to a great day with some sunshine and temperatures maxing out in the mid 80s.
Sunday looks like another great day with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s, so go out and enjoy a beach day!
We stay warm into the work week with some rain chances returning for Monday and Tuesday. Have a wonderful day and enjoy your weekend!