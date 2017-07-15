7/15 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What an improvement today was over yesterday! Bright skies, mostly dry conditions, and temps back in the 80s…we’ll be on the right track for the days ahead! Expect just a few clouds overnight with pleasant temps in the 60s for the ‘burbs, with a low near 70 in NYC.

Tomorrow looks like an absolutely lovely finish to the weekend with blue skies, light breezes, low humidity, and temps well into the mid & upper 80s. If you have any outdoor plans for tomorrow, you have nothing to worry about!

Monday will feature a couple of clouds with just a slight uptick in the humidity…there is about a 30% chance for afternoon showers & storms, mainly west of NYC. It won’t be a washout, but you will need to keep an eye on the sky. For now though, enjoy the rest of this beautiful weekend!