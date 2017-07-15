First-Of-Its-Kind Formula E Race Gets Underway In Red Hook, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is playing host to Formula E racing for the first time ever.

The inaugural NYC E-Prix got underway Saturday in Brooklyn and will continue Sunday.

Formula E is the fully electric version of Formula One, and it’s the newest thing in racing.

The Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook was converted into a 1.2 mile, 10-turn race track with room for 10,000 fans.

“I think this is an amazing thing that you can experience something like this in the middle of New York City, and it’s truly exciting,” fan Erika Sauer said.

“It’s all about being efficient and electric, so it’s cool,” another fan agreed.

One man came from Hempstead, Long Island with his son.

“Told my son it’s something new, something different,” he told 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern. “We like racing, and it’s in Brooklyn. Can’t go wrong.”

A Babylon woman said she was relieved not to hear the loud roar of typical engines.

“Just something new and different to see, exciting,” she told Stern. “I’m definitely for clean energy.”

Sam Bird of DS Virgin racing took home the checkered flag Saturday.