Community Gathers In Orange County To Mourn Local Marines Killed In Military Plane Crash

ROCK TAVERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A community is coming together Saturday night for a vigil held in honor of the 16 service members who died in a military plane crash earlier this week in Mississippi.
The KC-130 was on a routine mission from North Carolina to California on Monday when it burst into flames around 20,000 feet and plummeted into a soybean field. Fifteen Marines and one sailor were killed.
Nine of the Marines on board were stationed at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York.
Those who knew them said they were completely devoted to their jobs, CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported.
The U.S. Military and FBI continue to investigate the cause of the crash, but said they did not suspect foul play.
It was the deadliest Marine Corps air disaster since 2005, when a transport helicopter went down during a sandstorm in Iraq, killing 30 Marines and one sailor.
The vigil is being held by the Rock Tavern Unitarian Universalists in Orange County.