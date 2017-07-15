Opponents Of Senate Healthcare Bill Hold Rally At Bellevue Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Opponents of the latest health care bill proposed by Republicans in the Senate gathered in New York Saturday to voice their opposition to the GOP-led attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Jeff Coyle’s 14-month-old son Logan was born premature, weighing only one point.

“His first 9 months were spent in a hospital,” Jeff said.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, Logan qualified for Medicaid because of the amount of time spent in a hospital.

Without it, Coyle says his family would be buried in medical debt.

“And that went a long way towards reimbursing us for a lot of our out of pocket expenses that we paid for,” Jeff said.

Critics of the healthcare bill introduced by Republicans in the Senate say it would gut Medicaid, putting the entire program on a budget and ending the open ended entitlement that now exists.

Coyle spoke at the rally at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue Saturday, aimed at defeating the bill which still lacks the votes needed to pass.

He was joined by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and others who voiced concerns about the latest bill.

“It violates first and foremost one of the first principles of medical care, which is to do no harm,” Maloney said.

1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported that other speakers urged the public to contact wavering Republican senators, because one more “no” vote would kill the bill.