Residents Warned To Stay Inside While ‘Aggressive’ Bees Swarm New Jersey Neighborhood

July 15, 2017 11:50 PM
Glenn Schuck, New Jersey, Ramsey

RAMSEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Residents in Ramsey, New Jersey were cautioned to stay inside Saturday as bees swarmed the area.

Authorities said a beehive was accidentally disturbed near Martis and Elizabeth avenues.

The “aggressive” bees then dispersed throughout Martis, Elizabeth, Rose, Refy, Armstrong and Maple avenues.

The homeowner that ran the bee colony was repeatedly stung and had to be rescued by police, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported. Police were stung, as well.

Authorities asked residents in the area to stay inside with their doors and windows closed.

