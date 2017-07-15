Space Memorabilia Up For Grabs At Upcoming Auction At Sotheby’s

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — To infinity, and beyond! You’ll soon have a chance to own some incredible space memorabilia.
Sotheby’s is holding its first space exploration themed auction on the 48th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing.
The famed auction house previewed some of the items up for auction, which include space photography, equipment use on Apollo missions, and memorabilia — including a bag used to collect the first lunar samples, which could fetch millions.
“The star lot in the sale is the bag that Neil Armstrong used to bring back the very first samples of the moon ever collected,” Vice President and Senior Specialist Cassandra Hatton said. “The current low to high estimate is three to five million dollars, but we will, we will see on the day of the sale.”
The auction is set for July 20 in New York City.
