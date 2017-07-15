Suspects Sought In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Brooklyn

July 15, 2017 11:29 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed after a fight in Brooklyn, and now police are on the hunt for two suspects.

Investigators say it happened late Tuesday on Ocean Avenue in Flatbush.

The victim and his friend were arguing with the two suspects before the dispute turned physical, according to police.

Police are looking for two men in connection to a deadly shooting in Flatbush, Brooklyn. (credit: NYPD)

Authorities say one of the suspects then fired a weapon, striking Justin Hackley, of Bedford-Stuyvesant, twice.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police describe the suspects as follows:

  • black male, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark colored pants
  • black male, last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants, and black sneakers

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

