VIDEO: Texas Police Officer Stops Train Dragging SUV With Couple Trapped Inside

LA MARQUE, Texas (CBSNewYork) — A harrowing situation was caught on camera in La Marque, Texas.

An SUV was traveling west on Main Street when it slammed into a stopped freight train.

A police officer arrived on the scene and was trying to free two people trapped inside the SUV when the train started moving.

“Get them to stop! Stop that train!” the officer yelled.

It dragged the SUV about 100 yards.

The officer did what he could to get the engineer’s attention, while also getting dispatch to call Union Pacific.

He finally got the train to stop and helped the injured.

Police said the engineer did not realize the SUV was wedged under the train.

The SUV driver is suspected of driving under the influence and is listed in serious condition, police said. The female passenger’s injuries were not considered life threatening.