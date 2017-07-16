CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Thousands Swim, Bike, & Run Their Way To Glory In 2017 New York City Triathlon

July 16, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, New York City Triathlon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four thousand athletes from around the world are pushing their bodies to the limit Sunday at the 2017 New York City Triathlon.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman was at Riverside Park on the Upper West Side where the first leg of the race kicked off at 5:50 a.m. From there, 15 athletes jumped into the Hudson River every 20 seconds to start their one mile swim downtown.

The super-athletes then took to the Henry Hudson Parkway for a 25 mile bike ride, which set up the third and final stage of the event — a six mile run through Central Park.

Participants in Sunday’s race ranged from 18 to 80-years old and represented 45 states and 40 different countries.

Many have been partaking in the race for the majority of its 17-year run.

“It’s a great race, a lot of fun and sort of keeps me young,” 67-year-old Terry Ehrlich said.

While others say this year’s event was their first time.

“Just, accomplished for sure. I have all my teammates here,” Ariana Castelluccio said. “I’m just really excited to race in the city. It’s a beautiful day.”

Castelluccio says she kept a rigorous schedule to get ready for the big day, taking only one day off a week to recover from six days of training.

Of course all the fun brings road closures throughout the city for drivers until 2 p.m. Sunday, including:

  • Henry Hudson Parkway from 57th Street to the Mosholu Parkway Exit in the Bronx
  • 72nd Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park West
  • West 79th Street between Riverside Drive by the West Side Highway
  • Central Park West Drive By Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard
  • Central Park East Drive by Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard
  • Terrace Drive Between East Drive and West Drive

The race ends around noon in Central Park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch