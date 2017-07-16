Thousands Swim, Bike, & Run Their Way To Glory In 2017 New York City Triathlon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four thousand athletes from around the world are pushing their bodies to the limit Sunday at the 2017 New York City Triathlon.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman was at Riverside Park on the Upper West Side where the first leg of the race kicked off at 5:50 a.m. From there, 15 athletes jumped into the Hudson River every 20 seconds to start their one mile swim downtown.

The super-athletes then took to the Henry Hudson Parkway for a 25 mile bike ride, which set up the third and final stage of the event — a six mile run through Central Park.

Participants in Sunday’s race ranged from 18 to 80-years old and represented 45 states and 40 different countries.

Many have been partaking in the race for the majority of its 17-year run.

“It’s a great race, a lot of fun and sort of keeps me young,” 67-year-old Terry Ehrlich said.

While others say this year’s event was their first time.

“Just, accomplished for sure. I have all my teammates here,” Ariana Castelluccio said. “I’m just really excited to race in the city. It’s a beautiful day.”

Castelluccio says she kept a rigorous schedule to get ready for the big day, taking only one day off a week to recover from six days of training.

Of course all the fun brings road closures throughout the city for drivers until 2 p.m. Sunday, including:

Henry Hudson Parkway from 57th Street to the Mosholu Parkway Exit in the Bronx

72nd Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park West

West 79th Street between Riverside Drive by the West Side Highway

Central Park West Drive By Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Central Park East Drive by Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Terrace Drive Between East Drive and West Drive

The race ends around noon in Central Park.