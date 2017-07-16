7/16 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

July 16, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! What a spectacular day we have in store from start to finish. Expect tons of sun with pleasantly warm temps in the mid & upper 80s for most…If you are heading up to the mountains, expect a slightly cooler but still gorgeous day.

nu tu tomorrows highs2 7/16 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature a few extra clouds with temps in the mid 80s, but the humidity will creep up ahead of a warm front…and there could be a few showers or storms in the afternoon…so keep the umbrella handy!

nu tu mountain 1day 7/16 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tuesday looks like a repeat day with sun & clouds, higher humidity, and a chance for scattered showers…so it certainly is feeling like summer.

nu tu 7day auto11 7/16 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Enjoy!

