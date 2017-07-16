7/16 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! What a spectacular day we have in store from start to finish. Expect tons of sun with pleasantly warm temps in the mid & upper 80s for most…If you are heading up to the mountains, expect a slightly cooler but still gorgeous day.
Tomorrow will feature a few extra clouds with temps in the mid 80s, but the humidity will creep up ahead of a warm front…and there could be a few showers or storms in the afternoon…so keep the umbrella handy!
Tuesday looks like a repeat day with sun & clouds, higher humidity, and a chance for scattered showers…so it certainly is feeling like summer.
Enjoy!