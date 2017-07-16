7/16 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

July 16, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a spectacular finish it was to the weekend! As expected we had tons o’ sun with pleasantly warm temps. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with temps bottoming out in the 60s & 70s.

Tomorrow is when it starts feeling like the dog days of summer…partly sunny with more warmth, but sadly more humidity too as a warm front gets closer. Expect things to feel stickier than they have, along with the chance for some scattered PM showers/storms…so keep that umbrella handy!

Tuesday will be yet another partly sunny, warm, and muggy day with the chance for some pop-up storms. Temps once again will be in the mid 80s, feeling a bit warmer due to the increased humidity.

Have a great night!

