De Blasio, Stringer Announce Mutual Endorsements In 2017 Election

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Until recently, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Comptroller Scott Stringer were political rivals.
But Sunday, at a rally on Manhattan’s West Side, they’ve announced they’re endorsing each other.
As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, Stringer has spent the past few months telling anyone who would listen that de Blasio was not fit to seek reelection.
Sunday morning, the comptroller did an about face.
“Today I am here to endorse Bill de Blasio for reelection for the mayor of the city of New York,” Stringer said Sunday.
Stringer pointed to record low crime and universal pre-K as reasons to endorse the mayor.
“I’m the first to say that I don’t always make his life easy,” he said.
On the flip side, de Blasio endorsed Stringer and pointed to the city charter as a reason for their frequent disagreements.
It positioned Stringer as the city’s fiscal watchdog.
“Scott has been a strong comptroller, always asking tough questions,” the mayor said.
The pair agreed their goal is to run a progressive government that is fiscally responsible.