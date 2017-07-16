1 Dead, 8 Hurt In Horrific Multi-Vehicle Accident On Grand Central Parkway

July 16, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: Grand Central Parkway, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and another eight were injured in a horrific accident on the Grand Central Parkway Sunday morning.

Authorities say a vehicle travelling westbound near 188th Street in Queens crashed through the center divider and into eastbound traffic around 6:30 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved, including a sports utility vehicle that landed on its roof with a body lying on the pavement right behind it, 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported.

Another was a mini-van which came to rest on its side.

One witness described what she saw next.

“A lady got out from the roof, and she was trying to grab — maybe it was her daughter — somebody younger, and she was trying to pull her out of the car, but she couldn’t get her out,” she told 1010 WINS. “By the time the cops came, they helped pull her out.”

Authorities say one person died at the scene. Eight others were hurt and are expected to survive, 1010 WINS reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch