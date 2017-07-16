1 Dead, 8 Hurt In Horrific Multi-Vehicle Accident On Grand Central Parkway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and another eight were injured in a horrific accident on the Grand Central Parkway Sunday morning.
Authorities say a vehicle travelling westbound near 188th Street in Queens crashed through the center divider and into eastbound traffic around 6:30 a.m.
Three vehicles were involved, including a sports utility vehicle that landed on its roof with a body lying on the pavement right behind it, 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported.
Another was a mini-van which came to rest on its side.
One witness described what she saw next.
“A lady got out from the roof, and she was trying to grab — maybe it was her daughter — somebody younger, and she was trying to pull her out of the car, but she couldn’t get her out,” she told 1010 WINS. “By the time the cops came, they helped pull her out.”
Authorities say one person died at the scene. Eight others were hurt and are expected to survive, 1010 WINS reported.