Burglar Targets Two Greenpoint Businesses Within An Hour, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say broke into two businesses in under an hour in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
The NYPD says last month, the man used a flashlight to creep through an unlocked basement door of the Baoburg restaurant on Manhattan Avenue overnight.
He got away with an unknown amount of the restaurant’s property, police say.
Nearly an hour later, they say he got in through a side window of a laundromat on Norman Avenue.
Investigators say he broke a money exchange machine and took $500 in cash, and $1,000 in coins.
