Bambi’s Best Friend? Dog Helps Owner Rescue Deer Stranded In Long Island Sound

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tag team effort by a dog and a good Samaritan to rescue a baby deer from the Long Island Sound was caught on video.
Mark Freeley said he was walking his dogs on the beach in Port Jefferson, when they saw the fawn in the water, about 100-feet from shore.
‘Storm,’ an English Golden Retriever jumped in to pull it to safety.
Freeley left to call the Strong Island Rescue League, but when a team arrived to help the fawn it jumped back in the water — that meant another rescue.
The fawn is now at an animal hospital and is expected to survive