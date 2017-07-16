‘We Need To Find This Baby,’ Newark Girl Missing After Leaving To Play With Friends

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Newark girl has been reported missing after going out to play with friends on Sunday morning.

Rhashedah Holliway said her daughter Nevaeh Johnson, 8, went out to play in a community playground around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Some 15 minutes later, friends said they saw her walking out of the playground and towards a grocery store on Maybam and Tremont Ave.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, police were combing the area for any clues that might lead to Nevaeh.

Nevaeh is an African American female, very thin, 4’0 tall, and was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and purple shoes. She has dark brown eyes and hair, and her hair is styled in three ponytails: two in the front, and one in the back.

The community has banded together to canvass the area and search apartments alongside cops.

“We need to find this baby, she’s a baby, she’s a child. She needs to be back home wherever she’s at,” Charlene Williams said.

“We have our helicopters that have gone up searching the park, cemeteries nearby, the rooftops in an effort to see if we can locate her,” acting Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Anyone who comes into contact with Nevaeh has been asked to contact the Newark Police at 973-733-6000, the NPD Special Victims Section at 973-733-7273.