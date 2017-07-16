New Jersey Man Found Suffering From Fatal Gunshot Wound In His Driveway

July 16, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Elizabeth, New Jersey, Union County

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is dead after police found him laying in his driveway suffering from a fatal gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Elizabeth police officers responded to a report of shots fired near the corner of Fifth and Niles Streets just before 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the 33-year-old victim laying in his own driveway suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Union County Homicide Task Force, Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office Identification Unit, and Union County Police Department’s Ballistics Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact Homicide Task Force Sgt. Michael Manochio at 908-966-2287.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477), via text message by texting “UCTIP” plus a message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at www.uctip.org.

