Trump: ‘My Son Don Is Being Scorned By Fake News Media’

July 16, 2017 7:21 PM
Filed Under: Bedminster, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Russia

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSNewYork) — A vote to repeal and replace ObamaCare hit a snag as the White House continued to grapple with questions about alleged ties to Russia on Sunday.

President Trump returned to his golf club in New Jersey, Sunday to watch the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open.

The low key setting was in stark contrast to the evolving controversy over Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.

“We may find out there may have been other meeting as well — we don’t know that yet, but what we’ve seen is a constant effort to hide contacts with Russians,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said.

On Sunday, Trump once again defended his eldest son, tweeting, “My son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media.”

One of Mr. Trump’s lawyers later said there was nothing illegal about the meeting, and the president only recently learned about it.

“I need to be clear on this — the President’s engagement on this was that he was not aware of it, and did not participate in any of this, so I want to be really clear on that,” Jay Sekulow said.

The president’s legislative agenda also hit a snag on Sunday.

Republicans postponed action on the health care bill as they wait for Senator John McCain to return to Washington. He’s recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye, and Republicans need his vote.

“There are many of us who have concerns about this bill. It could lead to insurance plans that really, are barely insurance,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said.

A New Washington Post-ABC News poll put the president’s approval rating at just 36-percent, the lowest 6 month mark for a president since 1975.

Trump dismissed the results of the poll, saying the same poll also predicted Hillary Clinton would win 2016.

 

  www.dontlabelmykid.wordpress.com says:
    July 16, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Trump must be going nuts being surrounded by so much crazy..

    Reply

