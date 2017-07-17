7/17 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s looking like a typical summer set-up this week for the Tri-State with plenty of humidity!
Temps will reach the mid 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun & clouds, but it’ll feel closer to 90. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop with the day’s heating, mainly to the N&W of the city. Some could be on the strong side, but not everyone will see them.
It’s a near repeat tomorrow… and even into Wednesday! Temps climb a little each day with a chance of some afternoon and evening t-storms. Tuesday looks like the best bet as of now.
No washouts, just keep en eye to the sky for passing storms. A classic summer week for NYC!