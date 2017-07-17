Commuter Alert: Delays Remain On Several Subway Lines Following Harlem Track Fire | Check MTA

7/17 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

July 17, 2017 11:01 AM

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s looking like a typical summer set-up this week for the Tri-State with plenty of humidity!

Temps will reach the mid 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun & clouds, but it’ll feel closer to 90. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop with the day’s heating, mainly to the N&W of the city. Some could be on the strong side, but not everyone will see them.

nu tu skycast 3d today5 7/17 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It’s a near repeat tomorrow… and even into Wednesday! Temps climb a little each day with a chance of some afternoon and evening t-storms. Tuesday looks like the best bet as of now.

jl warmth returns 7/17 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

No washouts, just keep en eye to the sky for passing storms. A classic summer week for NYC!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch