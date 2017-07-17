Singer Aaron Carter, Girlfriend Arrested In Georgia On DUI, Drug Charges

ATLANTA (CBSNewYork/AP) — Pop singer Aaron Carter was arrested after another motorist called 911 to report that he was “driving all over the road” on a Georgia highway, a sheriff’s captain said Monday.

Carter said on Twitter that he believes his “celebrity was targeted” during his weekend arrest in the northeast Georgia mountains on charges of driving under the influence and drug offenses.

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

“He was driving all over the road and driving into the median,” Habersham County sheriff’s Capt. Floyd Canup said.

The 29-year-old singer from Port Richey, Florida, was released on bail Sunday. He’s accused of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and having drug-related objects, according to jail reports.

In a statement tweeted Sunday, Carter says he has a license for medical marijuana for his “long standing anxiety.”

Georgia law doesn’t allow the type of marijuana found during the arrest, Canup said.

“It’s not the green, leafy type which he had,” he said.

Carter also tweeted that he was not in a moving vehicle while he was arrested.

However, Canup said that after the 911 call was made, a deputy spotted Carter driving as he turned into a local auto parts stores.

“He was seen behind the wheel before the vehicle pulled in,” Canup said.

Carter also slammed his brother, Nick, after the Backstreet Boy tweeted his words of support.

“If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” he said in a statement. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down.”

“To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” Nick Carter tweeted on Sunday. “Family isn’t always easy, [but] we’re all here for you.”

To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Family isn't always easy,be we're all here for you. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Carter said his next show Monday evening at a shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama will go on as scheduled.

The arrest occurred in the small town of Cornelia, about 75 miles northeast of Atlanta.

