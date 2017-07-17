CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Australian Bride-To-Be Fatally Shot By Police In Minneapolis

July 17, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Justine Damond, Kenneth Craig

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators in Minneapolis are looking into what lead to the fatal police shooting of an Australian woman as officers responded to a possible assault.

Friends and neighbors of 40-year-old Justine Damond demanded answers Sunday evening as they gathered to remember the yoga teacher and spiritual leader.

“This woman was a beautiful light, she was a healer. This should not have happened,” one woman said.

Police shot and killed Damond Saturday night after she apparently called 911 to report a possible assault.

“She heard a sound in the alley so then she called the police,” a young man appearing to be the son of Damond’s fiance said in an emotional video posted on Facebook. “My mom is dead basically because a police officer shot her for reasons I don’t know.”

Minneapolis police officers are equipped with body cameras but they were not on during the deadly shooting, CBS2’s Kenneth Craig reported.

“I share the same questions other people have about why we don’t have body cam footage of it,” said Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges.

Damond, a native Australian, was reportedly engaged to be married next month.

The two officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The Minnesota Police Department added about 600 body cameras for its officers last summer around the same time an officer near St. Paul shot and killed a black driver, Philando Castile.

