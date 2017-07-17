Commuter Alert: Delays Remain On Several Subway Lines Following Harlem Track Fire | Check MTA

Boomer & Carton: Getting Back Into The Swing Of Things

July 17, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Boomer and Craig started the work week with plenty of baseball talk, after the Yankees split a four-game set with the Red Sox up at Fenway and the Mets took two of three from the Rockies at Citi Field.

The Yankees won the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, 3-0, behind CC Sabathia, and lost the nightcap, 3-0. The Mets got clubbed Sunday and apparently still don’t have any plans to call up their prized prospect, infielder Amed Roasrio.

The guys also heard from a 71-year-old listener named “Shirley,” who didn’t take long to reveal her feelings for Craig’s big, blonde radio partner. Boomer and Craig later passed along their thoughts and prayers following the passing of broadcasting legend Bob Wolff on Saturday night.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch