Boomer & Carton: Getting Back Into The Swing Of Things

Boomer and Craig started the work week with plenty of baseball talk, after the Yankees split a four-game set with the Red Sox up at Fenway and the Mets took two of three from the Rockies at Citi Field.
The Yankees won the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, 3-0, behind CC Sabathia, and lost the nightcap, 3-0. The Mets got clubbed Sunday and apparently still don’t have any plans to call up their prized prospect, infielder Amed Roasrio.
The guys also heard from a 71-year-old listener named “Shirley,” who didn’t take long to reveal her feelings for Craig’s big, blonde radio partner. Boomer and Craig later passed along their thoughts and prayers following the passing of broadcasting legend Bob Wolff on Saturday night.