Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: July 17, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Al Dukes and his love for easy parking.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys discussed a wide variety of things to open the work week, including mixed results on the diamond, Aaron Judge’s slow start to the second half, the passing of legendary sports broadcaster Bob Wolff, NBA Summer League garnering all sorts of attention, Carmelo Anthony’s uncertain future, Ezekiel Elliott’s off-field problems, and the Mike and the Mad Dog “30 For 30” documentary on ESPN.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!