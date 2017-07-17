Dash Cam Video Shows Violent Encounter Between New Jersey Cop And Teenage Boy

CARTERET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New dashcam video obtained by CBS2 shows a New Jersey police officer repeatedly punching a teenage boy, even when he was down on the ground.

The video from May 31 shows Officer Joseph Reiman pursuing the teen driver down Edwin Street.

Reiman catches up with him after he crashed into a utility pole at Berkley Street.

16-year-old Monte Stewart can then be seen stepping out of the car. As Reiman approaches, he tries holding him to the ground and the two wrestle.

You can then see Reiman punch Steward at least five times. Still struggling to hold the teen down, the officer turns and talks into his walkie talkie and then appears to punch Stewart again.

The struggle continues until backup eventually arrives.

Days later, Stewart’s father shared photos showing his son in a neckbrace with a swollen eye.

Officer Reiman, whose brother is the borough’s mayor, is charged with aggravated assault and official misconduct and was suspended without pay.

He’s pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer argues the dash cam video helps their case.

“This kid was noncompliant, got out of a speeding car he crashed, you don’t know if there’s anyone else in the car. You don’t know if he has a weapon he’s hiding, you don’t know what transpired,” defense attorney Charles Sciarra tells CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Sciarra blames Stewart’s bruises on the crash.

“He’s joyriding, crashes the car, smashes his face into the window,” he said.

Today, Stewart has recovered but was advised by his lawyer not to speak on camera.

CBS2 reached out to Stewart’s lawyer, whose only comment was to say the video speaks for itself.

Officer Reiman is due back in court next week.