Memorial Service, Protest To Mark Three Years Since Death Of Eric Garner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Harlem memorial service and Staten Island protest on Monday will mark three years since the death of Eric Garner.

Garner, a 43-year-old father of six, died on July 17, 2014 on Staten Island as police tried to arrest him for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo is seen on a bystander’s cellphone video putting Garner in an apparent chokehold, which is banned under New York Police Department policy.

Garner told officers “I can’t breathe” as he was being arrested. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

On #EricGarner, 3 yrs later, @NYCMayor: Tragic death painful for the city. Progress made bringing police and community together. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/k96xUbenld — Sonia Rincón (@SoniaRincon) July 17, 2017

The medical examiner later ruled the death a homicide caused in part by the chokehold.

Police union officials and Pantaleo’s lawyer argued the officer used a takedown move taught by the police department, not a chokehold, and said Garner’s poor health was the main reason he died.

A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo.

The city settled with Garner’s estate for nearly $6 million.

Protesters have planned a 7 p.m. demonstration at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal to renew calls for charges against the officers involved.

The Justice Department is reviewing the case and federal authorities still haven’t decided whether to prosecute any of the officers.

One of Garner’s daughters will hold a memorial service in honor of her father at the First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem at 7 p.m. The Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to attend.

