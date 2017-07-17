Police: Driver Charged In Deadly Grand Central Parkway Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey man has been charged in a four-vehicle crash on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens that police said left two people dead and seven others injured.
Andrew Shakespeare, 33, of Roselle, faces charges including DWI, reckless driving and two counts of vehicular manslaughter, police said.
Shakespeare was driving early Sunday morning when he sideswiped a car and lost control of his SUV, police said.
The sport utility vehicle then crossed three lanes and hit another SUV, causing both vehicles to hit a guardrail, cross the parkway and roll over, authorities said. Shakespeare’s vehicle then hit another SUV, according to police.
Killed were two of Shakespeare’s four passengers, 16-year-old Akeam Grant and 34-year-old Layon Campbell, both of Brooklyn. He and six people in the other vehicles were injured.
