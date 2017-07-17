Happenings Tuesday, July 18

Not Your “Common” Music Festival

There’s no better way to spice up the middle of your week than with free music on the waterfront, right?

The annual Lowdown Hudson Music Fest at Brookfield Place is back again with a couple can’t-miss performances. On Tuesday, rapper Common takes the stage (do you really want to give up your chance to see an Oscar winner?) with support from electro soul duo Lion Babe.

OK GO – you may know them as “that band with the treadmill dance” – continues the fun on Wednesday with indie-pop Flint Eastwood.

Doors for both shows open at 5 p.m., and the music starts an hour later. There’s no ticket or RSVP required, so be spontaneous!

No Safety Nets

If you’re looking for a dance show with a heart-stopping twist, we’ve got you covered.

French circus collective Compagnie XY brings their latest piece, Il N’est Pas Encore Minuit (It Is Not Midnight Yet), to Lincoln Center. The 22 acrobats in the production reflect on the ways in which humanity deals with instability and imbalance, but you can just enjoy the thrilling stunts for what they are too.

Tickets are available for as low as $30, but grab them soon. The show only runs from Wednesday through Saturday.

Let Out Your Inner da Vinci

Art class doesn’t have to be all uptight.

Sketch Night at the Society of Illustrators is where artists of all levels can let their creativity flow. Bring your supplies (chairs and sketch boards will be provided) to draw nude models. But this is more than art – each Tuesday, live music accompanies the session and mingling is encouraged over the small plates buffet.

Themed Sketch Nights take place on Thursdays, with topics such as burlesque and circus.

Tickets are $20 ($15 for seniors and students with an ID).